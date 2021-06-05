Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $25.36 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $25,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.