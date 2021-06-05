Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $23.84 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 141.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.93.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,504 shares of company stock worth $4,089,705 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

