Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of MTR opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

