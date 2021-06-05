Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.60 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $25,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $422.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.80. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

