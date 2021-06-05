Xponance Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,799,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 160,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.85 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.24.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.