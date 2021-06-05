Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.93 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,078 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of TCF Financial worth $26,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCF Financial by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 364,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,346,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TCF Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,230. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

