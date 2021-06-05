Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 183,645 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $30,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

