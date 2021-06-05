Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.