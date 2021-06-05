Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,031,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $33,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $755.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

