Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Cerner worth $34,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $80.35 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

