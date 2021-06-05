Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $36,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $184.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

