Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $36.94 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $36,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after buying an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,115,000 after buying an additional 232,589 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $83,272,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

