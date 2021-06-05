Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $38.84 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 270.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958,460 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,430,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $38,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

