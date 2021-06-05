Jennison Associates LLC Sells 58,273 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,421,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $27,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,903,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

