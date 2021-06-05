Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

