Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 4,335 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,673 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $250.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $182.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.