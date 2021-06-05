Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 450 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after buying an additional 248,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $86,124.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,869.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,904 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTGR stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.