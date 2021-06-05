Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

