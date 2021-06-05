Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,666 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

