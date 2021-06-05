$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.91. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sunoco by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

