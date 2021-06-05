$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.91. Sunoco posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUN opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $36.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.