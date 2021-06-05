$2.85 EPS Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $2.90. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $11.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $11.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.51 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

