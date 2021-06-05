Financial Survey: LENSAR (LNSR) and Its Competitors

LENSAR (NASDAQ: LNSR) is one of 174 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LENSAR to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LENSAR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 LENSAR Competitors 895 3820 7033 187 2.55

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.66%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.31%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A LENSAR Competitors -666.98% -91.73% -17.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million -$19.77 million -1.96 LENSAR Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 70.69

LENSAR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LENSAR beats its rivals on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

