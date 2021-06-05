XP (NASDAQ:XP) versus SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Head-To-Head Analysis

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and XP (NASDAQ:XP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SEI Investments and XP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40 XP 0 2 3 0 2.60

SEI Investments presently has a consensus target price of $71.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. XP has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. Given XP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XP is more favorable than SEI Investments.

Risk & Volatility

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XP has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEI Investments and XP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.68 billion 5.47 $447.29 million $3.00 21.48 XP $1.58 billion 14.29 $402.83 billion $0.72 56.18

XP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEI Investments. SEI Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of XP shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and XP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 27.10% 26.69% 22.11% XP 29.38% 24.04% 2.58%

Summary

XP beats SEI Investments on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About XP

XP Inc. provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients. The company also offers XP EducaÃ§Ã£o, an online financial education portal that offers seminars, classes, and learning tools to help teach individuals on topics, such as basics of investing, techniques, and investment strategies, as well as insurance brokerage services. In addition, it operates XP Platform, an open product platform that provides clients to access investment products in the market, including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

