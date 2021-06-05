World Asset Management Inc Takes $277,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SYNNEX by 1,167.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,051 shares of company stock worth $4,421,470. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.19. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $129.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

