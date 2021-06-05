World Asset Management Inc Acquires New Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $83.16.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

