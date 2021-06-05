Head-To-Head Analysis: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Desktop Metal and Alfa Laval AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25 Alfa Laval AB (publ) 0 5 3 0 2.38

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.99%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Alfa Laval AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Desktop Metal and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 220.26 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -26.04 Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.52 billion N/A $387.28 million $0.92 40.20

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alfa Laval AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% Alfa Laval AB (publ) 9.95% 13.69% 6.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats Desktop Metal on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air cooled heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, freshwater generation, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, starch, and thermal solutions, as well as evaporation systems. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals, food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

