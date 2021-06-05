World Asset Management Inc Has $314,000 Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $150.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.14. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.