The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $25,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYT opened at $41.81 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.77.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

