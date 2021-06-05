The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cheesecake Factory have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its off-premise business model. Sales at off premise business model have exceeded pre-pandemic levels. It also continues to perform well in the delivery channel. This along with focus on initiatives like contactless menu, operational changes and other technology upgrades bodes well. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persist. The company believes that on-premise dining will be impacted for some time due to the social distancing. Moreover, due to uncertainty revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has suspended its share repurchase activity and dividend payment program.”

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.