John T. Nesser III Buys 1,022 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director John T. Nesser III purchased 1,022 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $17,670.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:THR opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $586.46 million, a P/E ratio of -587.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,817,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 54,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

