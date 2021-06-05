DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup increased their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.00.

DOCU stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $131.26 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $413,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 215.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in DocuSign by 115.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

