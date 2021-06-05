Pitcairn Co. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price target on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $71,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,097,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,656 shares of company stock worth $13,490,730. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG opened at $246.74 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.96 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

