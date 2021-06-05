First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Holdings Decreased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of FAF opened at $64.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.