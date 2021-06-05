Pitcairn Co. Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,698,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

ARW stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

