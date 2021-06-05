Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after acquiring an additional 929,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after buying an additional 737,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

