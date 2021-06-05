Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94.

About Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

