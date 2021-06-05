PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 611 ($7.98). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 604 ($7.89), with a volume of 135,633 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £416.75 million and a PE ratio of 19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,764.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

About PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

