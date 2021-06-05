Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 711.60 ($9.30). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 686.60 ($8.97), with a volume of 751,000 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

Get Redrow alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 673.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52.

In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 30,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.