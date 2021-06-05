MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

FIVN opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,216,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

