Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.49. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 7,681 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

