MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 10,550 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE CCL opened at $30.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

