MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $463,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,826,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

