Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renold plc (LON:RNO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 27.44 ($0.36). Renold shares last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.35), with a volume of 459,212 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.40.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

