Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Post $1.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.17. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $558.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $529.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $294.17 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

