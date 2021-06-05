Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.59. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Genuine Parts by 187.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Genuine Parts by 24.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 28,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 12.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

