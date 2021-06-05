Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Standex International reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXI opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49. Standex International has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

