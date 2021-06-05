iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Stock Price Up 14.9%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) rose 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 159,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 349,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

iPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPW)

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

