Nancy Ferrara Sells 3,000 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00.

Nancy Ferrara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

