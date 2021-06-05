Piper Sandler Increases JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $19.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of JOAN opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $685.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.01.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,555,000.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

